Why replace a good commissioner?

In the race for county commissioner of Brazos County Precinct 2, we are blessed with four really good people running for the position.
So let’s look at what a commissioner does.
In Brazos County, a commissioner sits on a board with 3 other commissioners and the Brazos County judge. They are responsible for voting on budgets for the sheriff’s office and other local agencies.
A very large part of what they do is being in charge of local infrastructure like bridges and roads.
Russ Ford holds a construction science degree from Texas A&M University. He has 40 years of hands-on experience with building and managing infrastructure. Currently he is the only county commissioner who has any real experience with construction and infrastructure.
Russ is not a politician — he’s just a hard working construction engineer who is right for this job.
Do we really want to replace the only county commissioner in Brazos Valley who has this kind of experience when infrastructure is about to be a really big deal with another good person?