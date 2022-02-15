Why replace a good commissioner?

In the race for county commissioner of Brazos County Precinct 2, we are blessed with four really good people running for the position.

So let’s look at what a commissioner does.

In Brazos County, a commissioner sits on a board with 3 other commissioners and the Brazos County judge. They are responsible for voting on budgets for the sheriff’s office and other local agencies.

A very large part of what they do is being in charge of local infrastructure like bridges and roads.

Russ Ford holds a construction science degree from Texas A&M University. He has 40 years of hands-on experience with building and managing infrastructure. Currently he is the only county commissioner who has any real experience with construction and infrastructure.

Russ is not a politician — he’s just a hard working construction engineer who is right for this job.