Why isn't Jimbo Fisher in trouble?

Has Jimbo Fisher finally gotten himself on the hot seat with the Texas A&M brass? An honest appraisal of the facts would at least suggest they must have some serious questions.

Here’s why.: Next year will be coach Fisher’s fifth at A&M. In that time he’s enjoyed nothing short of spectacular, if not unprecedented results in the one area considered the “life blood” of college football success — recruiting.

Each of his first four classes (2018–2021) was ranked no worse than sixth nationally by the major services, with the most recent class for 2022 coming in at a unanimous #1.

The result? The best Fisher’s teams have been able to do so far is send place in the SEC West with this years Aggie team finishing out of the final top 25 in the AP poll, and #25 in the final AFCA Coaches Poll.

Then there’s his salary and contract. Fisher's recently revised deal will keep him at College Station 10 more years, running through Dec. 31, 2031, and will be worth more than $90 million. It places him second nationally behind Nick Saban as the highest-paid coach in college football.