Why is gas so much cheaper in Waco?

In my travels to Waco, it appears that Waco and the Bryan-College Station areas share some similarities. Both metropolitan populations are around 200,000. Each has a major university, though Texs A&M is unquestionably larger. Each have major highways running through them.

However, there is a stark difference in one particular area: gas prices. On my GasBuddy app, gasoline ranges in BCS on a recent day were from $3.74 to $4.09 per gallon. In Waco, the same app shows price variations from $3.28 to $3.89.

Comparing apples with apples, Sam's Club in CS shows a price of $3.74 per gallon. In Waco, Sam's is charging $3.31. A great number of other Waco stations are beneath $3.50.

Can someone explain to me how such a disparity exists?

STEVE SMITH College Station