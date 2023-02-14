At the meeting held last Wednesday addressing the proposed sewer line through Bryan’s Beverley Estates, the “Reasons for Recommended Alignment” were presented and included bullet points stating “Less Impact to Residents” and “Fewer Trees and Natural Areas Disturbed” among others.

There was no mention of the alternatives against which these comparisons were being made or what studies have been undertaken to reach these conclusions. These baseless arguments are usually made by advertising agencies selling products, and it was clear that this presentation and all the paraphernalia surrounding it was PR aimed at the residents of Beverley Estates.

No serious evaluation of the impact of the proposed route was presented, and no credible evaluation of alternatives was addressed. A lift station was out of the question because it is “too risky” even though the city of Bryan has more than 20 lift stations and College Station also has many.

The lift station option will have no impact on trees or on residents. Whatever costs are encountered would be recovered by sewer fees, as pointed out by the College Station city manager.

As a resident of Beverley Estates, I find the extensive disruption and lasting neighborhood impact to be highly distressing. This all seems to suggest that no consideration of the residents of Bryan has been taken into account.

It is troubling that the decision rests with the College Station City Council with no representation from the city of Bryan. According to the mayor of College Station (Eagle, Jan. 12), the city of College Station opposes legislation which erodes municipal authority including annexation and eminent domain — which is, of course what College Station is proposing to do to the city of Bryan.

RICHARD MILES

Bryan