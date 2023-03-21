Why don't our laws apply to illegals? Mar 21, 2023 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We keep hearing "no one is above the law." How does this not apply to about 10 million immigrants her illegally?PAT SMALLCollege Station 0 Comments Tags The Economy Sociology Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Barricades will be a great inconvenience I have lived at my home in North Oakwood in Bryan for 26 years and I’ve never seen an accident in a turning lane on Texas Avenue near my home.… Some positive news from our Legislature The Texas Legislature is filing a flurry of bills right now that do so many negative things in our community, from striking down bodily autono… Concerned with the use of abortion drug I found the headline in The Eagle on Thursday of "Long-used abortion pill debated" quite misleading. Being an FDA-approved drug since 2000 (23… A COVID surcharge would pay costs Even in this polarized time, there are probably several points upon which most can agree. Texas Avenue work is not required Who is ruining Texas Avenue in Bryan? Is this the Texas Department of Transportation or the local government? Why? Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio