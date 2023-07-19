It is so revealing that a local medical doctor, who probably does fine on diagnosing and proscribing for headaches or colds, leads a group named The Rudder Association, which apparently has the power to proscribe who should join and lead Texas A&M’s department of communication and journalism.

Family practice doctor Matthew Poling felt Professor Kathleen McElroy “wasn’t a good fit,” obviously based on his profound knowledge of academic journalism and that she could not give him a snap answer to how she was going to “restore America’s faith in journalism.”

Couple of takeaways: From now on, are all Texas A&M’s departments going to have to get Poling’s approval before we hire a professor of civil engineering, ancient history, biology or the replacement for Jimbo Fisher?

Perhaps we could restore the nation’s faith in journalism by turning off what Poling and his group apparently watch nightly: FOX News.

TERRY ANDERSON

Bryan