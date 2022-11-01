 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Why do people steal politcal yard signs?

Why do Texas Republicans feel obligated to steal Democratic yard signs? Last weekend our Beto and Janet Dudding signs were stolen.

The Abbott yard sign on the next street has been in that front yard for a month — and still is in full sight.  We paid for those signs — this is theft. 

Last weekend a Trump supporter (I surmise) stole the Yellow and Blue Ukraine flag that has been in my front yard since March. 

I’ve lived in Bryan since 1980 and the only time a Democratic yard sign was not stolen was when I bought one that said “Veteran for Biden.” My regular Biden sign was stolen in three days.

TERRY ANDERSON

Bryan 

