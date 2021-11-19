Why bring a pet to a memorial?

I attended the Veterans Day Wall of Honor ceremony for the first time this month. It was a moving tribute to the veterans and veterans' families.

Placing a family member's name on the wall is a promise that his or her service is memorialized. I found the event is something everyone should attend at least once to grasp how much has been sacrificed to keep this country and world free.

I found it disheartening that people seem to think this is a place to bring their pets. I found it to be disrespectful to the families who contributed to place a veteran's name on the Wall. Military Canines and service dogs are excluded of course.

I felt that people should be mindful of the fact that this is a memorial service, not only to veterans but other families, too.

Some of the pets there disrupted the ceremony and took away from the honor of those being recognized. The ceremony was to honor those who served our country, not to be disrupted by a rowdy pet.

Why would someone bring a pet to a memorial ceremony?

MARY CUNNINGHAM

Somerville