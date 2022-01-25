Who owns downed line along the creek?

I write this letter out of growing frustration. There is a creek behind my house and down it runs the various telephone lines, etc.

More than a month ago, I discovered about 50 feet of line from one of the poles down along the creek behind my house. Now, earlier, Suddenlink had come out and replaced a line thus improving my service.

Only later, on discovering the downed line (still attached at one end to a pole), did I contact Suddenlink in an attempt to get it to remove the line. The city of College Station had already told me that it wasn’t its line. Suddenlink told me if wasn’t its line either and he couldn’t remove it.

So, I’m left with 50 feet of line dangling from a pole and coiled up against my fence. Can nobody rid me of this potential hazard and certain nuisance?

JAMES HANNAH

College Station