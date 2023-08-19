Greg Greg Abbott’s ongoing campaign of instilling suffering and death among migrants is cruel and wicked.

Abbott’s Catholicism is a flagrant hypocrisy, as deportation is considered to be a very serious sin in the Vatican II document. Enforcement of immigration law by barring people from entry and deporting immigrants is intrinsically evil, whether done by the Trump or Biden administrations.

Many of us believe that there is a difference between how we act under the government and our moral lives, as if we are called to be kind some of the time but called to be cruel if we are under orders or if we control legislation. This way of thinking would have been entirely foreign to Jesus in his time. Under Jesus’ teachings, we either welcome Him by welcoming the immigrant or we reject Him by rejecting the immigrant.

“But we can’t let anybody come here” is what many para-Christians say. In fact, we can. We need a free migration treaty with our neighbors, just as we have NAFTA for trade. The truth is that no one wants to leave home if life is tenable there, but leave when it is no longer possible to survive.

There’s no reason that life in much of Latin America being untenable has to be a permanent condition. It would be difficult to welcome everyone who needs to migrate under the current unjust conditions, but it’s also difficult to try to keep starving people out.

Following Jesus is difficult.

Any true follower of Jesus knows that borders are abolished in the Kingdom of God, whereas “Christian” nationalists with silly notions such as “national sovereignty” and imaginary border lines that matter to them more than human lives may disagree.

Who do we serve? Our relationship with migrants reveals the answer to that question.

DAN KINIRY

