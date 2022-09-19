Which direction will we take in November?

The elections this November will be the precursor of what could happen in the general election of 2024.

There are many forms of government to be had, but only one will be chosen. The options are the following, among others:

• Anarchy, a state of lawlessness or political disorder.

• Monarchy, absolute sovereignty by a single person or group.

• Princedom, ruled by a person with absolute power and authority.

• Despotism, under an abusive ruler.

• Democracy, a government by the people.

Let's explore just two of them: democracy and princedom. Clearly, there should be a democracy as opposed to to princely rule. What made the United States the most powerful and enduring power on earth was that it was founded as a democracy [Editor's note: actually, a constitutional republic].

Under a prince, the country could decay into an oligarchy or autocracy, then into despotism and, eventually, into anarchy, an example of which we experienced on Jan. 6, 2021.

So we have to decide what future road we want to take to lead us into the form of government that is the best for all of us.

Our vote in November will decide. Will we still want our democracy or something else?

TYRONE GORMLEY

Bryan