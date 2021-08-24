Where was our national anthem?

I was embarrassed by the Texas A&M volleyball organization and the Texas A&M athletic department last week.

We were so excited for volleyball season to start. We are season-ticket holders and have been for many years. The fact that this great university did not play the national anthem for us to pledge and sing was a disgrace.

Our family and friends have served and are currently serving to have that privilege. Some have died.

Shame on this university if it doesn't change because it is capitulating to some whining, gutless, ungrateful and hateful individuals who are not proud to be Americans.

I suspect that our fellow Americans who are trapped in Afghanistan would stand proudly and sing our national anthem.

I sincerely hope that when we go back to Reed Arena to the game on Sept. 6 that we proudly stand and sing our national anthem.

MACKIE BOBO-WHITE

College Station