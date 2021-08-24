 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where was our national anthem?
0 comments

Where was our national anthem?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

I was embarrassed by the Texas A&M volleyball organization and the Texas A&M athletic department last week.

We were so excited for volleyball season to start. We are season-ticket holders and have been for many years. The fact that this great university did not play the national anthem for us to pledge and sing was a disgrace.

Our family and friends have served and are currently serving to have that privilege. Some have died.

Shame on this university if it doesn't change because it is capitulating to some whining, gutless, ungrateful and hateful individuals who are not proud to be Americans.

I suspect that our fellow Americans who are trapped in Afghanistan would stand proudly and sing our national anthem.

I sincerely hope that when we go back to Reed Arena to the game on Sept. 6 that we proudly stand and sing our national anthem.

MACKIE BOBO-WHITE

College Station

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Local company came to the rescue

Kudos to Josh Sebesta and friends at State Roofing. I am a bilateral cochlear implant recipient and, while working in our yard, my right ear p…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert