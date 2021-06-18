Where to begin to discredit recent letter

It is hard adequately to discredit Tyrone Gormley’s comments (Eagle, June 10) describing President Donald Trump with nine derogatory words and as the worst American president ever. There is no constructive purpose there. The appearance and personal conduct of an American president is subservient to his accomplishments for the American people.

Presidents John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, and Bill Clinton lacked moral conviction, but accomplished well for America. President Trump’s presentation was not polished, but so what? He accomplished positively, too.

President Joe Biden has not “drained the swamp” of “immoral career politicians in D.C.” They always have been there and always will be there. Don’t forget the lies about Trump clearing the way for a “photo op” near the church and the false claims against Brett Kavanaugh and Trump’s Russian collusion. Are those accusers gone?

Gormley claims President Biden will handle correctly the following:

• Energy -– Under Trump we were energy independent; not now.

• Border control is a mess and was under control.

• Law And order -- Criminal activity is rising quickly over most of America.