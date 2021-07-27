 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Where is the leadership?
0 comments

Where is the leadership?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

From what we see on television, it appears that our federal government is promoting drug and sex-trafficking and the spreading of disease by its absence of immigration control. Where is our leadership?

PATRICIA SMALL

College Station

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sewer work is damaging trees
Letters

Sewer work is damaging trees

College Station residents be warned! Although we were promised that our trees would be protected during the ongoing sewer renovation project, …

Embarrassing behavior
Letters

Embarrassing behavior

Two similar processes currently are taking place with amazing differences. The Democrats in the Texas House have fled to Washington in an effo…

Letters

'We know their names'

Andrew Brown Jr., Michael Brown, George Floyd, Eric Garner, Willie McCoy, Duante Wright, Rayshard Brooks, Daniel Prude, Stephon Clark, Philand…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert