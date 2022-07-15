When will Democrats apologize to patrol?

The verdict is finally public: Those border patrol personnel on horseback, trying to turn back illegal immigrants, did nothing criminal, but they have been charged with violating some "minor administrative rules."

So much for the denouncements by prominent Democrats who convicted these men before any investigation even began.

When can we expect President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Maxine Waters to apologize to these men?

Don't hold your breath, waiting for any apologies.

What happened to due process and to innocent until proven guilty?

KEITH ARNOLD

Bryan