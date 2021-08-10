What were Texas' regulatory goals

In the Opinion section of The Eagle on July 27, Robert Hebner states that: "Years ago, the Texas Legislature established a market structure to implement the state’s regulatory goals. It worked." Did it? It must depend of what those regulatory goals were. Mr. Hebner failed to enumerate them.

One would think that reducing electricity bills for residential customers would be the most important. Around the year 2000, electricity bills for Texas residential customers and Oklahoma residential customers were about the same. If one were to do an analysis of today’s prices between Texas and Oklahoma, they might find they are paying a substantial premium for electricity in Texas.

For example, electricitylocal.com/states/oklahoma indicates that the average rate for electricity in Oklahoma City is 9.51 cents per kWh. In Tulsa, the price is even less at 8.01 cents per kWh. For comparison, in Dallas, the Reliant Power on 12 Plan’s price is 10.34 cents per kWh, as found in the information that the Public Utility Commission of Texas provides. The PUCT relies on information provided by the Texas Retail Electric providers. One might assume that the REPs will try their best to show low numbers to sign customers. An actual bill from Reliant for the year 2000 was 12.54 cents per kWh. Prices for electricity in Oklahoma range from 8.7% to 57% less than in Texas. So price, obviously, is not one of the goals.