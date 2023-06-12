Pride Month is more than just drag shows, colorful parades, and glitter.

Don't get me wrong. These are powerful unifying events and themes to gather around. They are fun, and they give space for people to be themselves.

However, queer pride is also about many other things. It is about securing resources for members of our community. Too many in our community do not seek preventative and urgent health care because of fear surrounding how we are treated by health care providers.

Too many in our community do not seek food for themselves out of fear regarding how they will be treated.

Too many in our community have been fired from jobs, have lost their homes, or have been denied public accommodations because of who they are. This is why securing good policy that is inclusive of everyone is vital.

The Brazos Valley currently does not have non-discrimination ordinances that are inclusive of sexual orientation and gender identity.

Pride is about working with local agencies, organizations, businesses, and practitioners about LGBTQ+ lives. It is about conversation, dialogue, and engagement that dispels myths and empowers these partners in our community to be able to serve the needs of the entire community.

It is also about dismantling bigotry. It is about working with other groups in our community to confront systemic racism.

Essentially, pride is about taking care of our planet, taking care of our community, and remembering our history. It is about giving people help when they are down.

Pride is about the individual, the community, and the world. It is about being neighborly and securing an inclusive common good.

Let us work towards this even as we enjoy and rally around the entertainment and the fun

KATRINA STEWART, executive director

Pride Community Center