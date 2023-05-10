While reading The Eagle, I came across a letter of huge concern, so I begin to further explore and verify the information and now I am really concerned.

The writer stated that the Bryan and College Station school districts will no longer accept scholarships and awards from the American Legion or the Daughters of The American Revolution. The writer further stated that after numerous attempts to verify this with someone in the school district, he was informed that they (the school districts) had decided to go in a different direction.