What constitutes a minor infraction?

I am a visitor to Franklin and saw The Eagle on the desk of a motel that I checked in to.

I read the guest editorial from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch "Should minor vehicle infractions merit police stops?" Great journalism.

So who get to determine "minor infractions?" Is a truck load of drugs that could kill an entire city a minor infraction? How about the tag on a different vehicle — is that a "minor infraction?" How about lack of insurance on the car that is on the road?

If these are minor infractions, then remove the law, just do away with it.

No headlights at night? why have turn signals installed on cars to begin with?

If these are deemed minor infractions, quit selling car tags — no need for renewals.

Why should law-abiding citizens be burdened with spending their money?

This editorial is a piece of trash just like the paper that it was written on, and I must say I am glad that I am just visiting.

DALE HOLCOMB

Toney, Alabama