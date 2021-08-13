 Skip to main content
What about the border crisis?
What about the border crisis?

Letters to the Editor

Why is it that most media outlets ignore the southern border crisis?

Just in July, 210,000 illegal immigrants crossed our southern border. That is the same amount of people that would fill two Kyle Fields during a typical football game.

Month after month, they are being bused into all states whether the states like it or not.

COVID-19 cases, illegal drugs and gangs are coming in and no one seems to care except a few of us Texans.

I am concerned about our sovereignty as a nation. This will have lasting harmful effects that we cannot afford. Our housing, hospitals and schools will be inundated.

CHARLES STILL, '60

Bryan

