What about federal migrant relocations?

I am truly puzzled by the actions of Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, reported on the front page of the The Eagle on Sept. 20.

This Texas sheriff feels the need to investigate flights sponsored by Texas and Florida governors to relocate illegal immigrants but he never thought to question relocation flights conducted by the federal government in the months previous?

The state programs have been conducted and orchestrated in broad daylight with news cameras and reporters invited to witness and spotlight a crisis. The federal programs were conducted in the dead of night with no media coverage or information as to how and why destinations were chosen or how many immigrants were being dropped. Gov. Greg Abbott and Gov. Ron DeSantis have tried every other means they can to expose a huge crisis.

I'd be impressed if Sheriff Salazar could give us a detailed report of all illegal immigrants relocated since this crisis began — who they are, where they were relocated and who is taking care of them now.

SHARON FISHER

College Station