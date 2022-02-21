 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Well-qualified to serve community
Well-qualified to serve community

I am writing to share with you and the Brazos Valley community why I am supporting Roy Brantley for judge, of Brazos County Court at Law No. 2.

As a respected attorney for more than 36 years, Roy is well-qualified to serve our community and make fair decisions.

He has been a personal friend for more than 30 years and has always shown good character. Roy is a man of integrity and strong Christian values. He has dedicated his time to serving others and our community in a variety of ways. He is still actively involved in Tiger Club at A&M Consolidated High School even after all his children have graduated. He is a supporter, leader, and mentor at S.O.S. ministries.

Roy has proven he has all the skills necessary to be an excellent Brazos County Court at Law No. 2 judge.

Please join me in electing Roy Brantley for Brazos County Court at Law No. 2 judge.

CINDY ARMATYS

College Station

