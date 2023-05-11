This legislative session has been particularly hard for transgender youth and their families.

Families have shared with me how scared their kids are because the current political climate does not see their children for who they are and value them for that. Children are afraid to be in the community because someone might use who they are to attack them.

Alternatively, I have also seen religious leaders I respect stand with those youth and those families and support their self-agency.

Will we allow others the self-agency we want for ourselves and our families? Will we allow families the self-agency to know what their youth need when they are insistent, consistent, and persistent that they are more than what a doctor assigned them at birth?

Will we see past the “who wins” aspect in K-12 sports and even collegiate sports to that which underlies those activities, physical athleticism, and group dynamics. Personally, I want all athletes the space to be the best and to be honored for who they are.

As this legislative session winds down, or a special session is called, we know that these issues will be straw people that some politicians will use again in the presidential election to get votes.

I would ask that you remember that all the lives of our community matter. In the words of one of my friends this weekend, “Trans-lives matter”. They do, as do the lives of many others. These words are not to say other lives matter not. These words are to communicate it is time we listened to narratives from the viewpoint of people who are, in this case, transgender.

KATRINA STEWART

Executive Director

Pride Community Center