The Social Security fund has been robbed by Washington politicians to pay current government obligations and further robbed by inflation.

Inflation is the biggest enemy to retirees and the Social Security fund, and Congress’s endless reckless spending is adding to inflation. Under the current administration we have debt financed another $4 trillion to $5 trillion in spending in only two years. We spent more money on COVID stimulus ($5 trillion) than we spent on World War II ($4 trillion) after adjusting for the effects of inflation. And, today’s inflation (calculated using the 1980 formula) is more than 20% ,not 7% as the government claims.

Since 1970, Social Security taxes have increased more than 2,600% — evidence of what 50 years of deficit spending and inflation causes. Income during this period is up 1000%.

And, if a widow, widower or single person passes away, all their earned benefits evaporate. If their annual deposits had been put into another investment vehicle such as an IRA, the monies would transfer to their heirs.

We should replace this system and replace the congressional mindset and stewards who mismanaged it. Washington needs a balanced budget and constraints to ensure spending fits within our means, not forever deficit spending and more tax increases.

Consider this when listening to Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren’s latest plan to raise Social Security taxes by adding a 12.4% tax on income greater than $250,000, effectively raising the top tax bracket of 37% to almost 50% to shore up the system once again.

RICHARD HANUS

Bryan