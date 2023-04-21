If we continue our current path of more and more guns, every man, woman and child will need to have a semi-automatic weapon with him or her at all times, as we continue to live in fear for our lives.

At the end of the path without guns, are the good guys who can't protect themselves and family, and possibly you.

While we blame mental health, we don't allow screening or background checks, allowing those with issues continued easy access to lethal weapons. It's not logical. We have equally treated hotheads and mental health issues with the steady good guys, then equally treated every type of gun, lumping everything together in the name of the 2nd Amendment, ignoring the wording, "well-regulated," and simple common sense.

Hollywood created a mystique of guns, but even John Wayne wasn't John Wayne. He was an iconic actor named Marion Morrison who didn't have gunfights.

We need reasonable changes, because history and current events prove this won't stop on its own.

KATE JOHNSON

College Station