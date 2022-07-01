 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We need more folks like Will Rogers

I wonder. Do we need more people like Will Rogers or do we need more people like the ones who listened to him? His anecdotes allowed him to poke fun at controversial topics in a way that found general acclaim from a national audience with no one offended.

I believe it was because he spoke of truths with a voice of common sense and his listeners understood. I fear this nation has lost its greatest asset: common sense.

Many news sources, social media voices, and politicians think the solutions will arise from the ashes of the fire of our despair over an event of the day. We witness many such events in our country today. We seek answers in the wrong places.

The American Indians held councils in a circle. The concept was simple. Everyone was equal in the circle. No one was in front of you, no one was behind you, no one was above you, no one was below you. Each was related in purpose.

We Americans, as a people, discuss our concerns and opinions on either side of a barbed wire fence, fiercely protecting our sacred opinions.

We seek not solutions, only venues to vent our view of the world. Thanks to social media, these venues are virtually limitless.

Until we can sit together as equals, can we find common-sense solutions. How long will we keep doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results?

I wonder: Is this one of those moments in time we will look back on? Will we then wonder, "What if I had done the right thing instead of speaking and acting on impulse, thinking only of my feelings?”

TOMMY RAYKOVICH

Hilltop Lakes

