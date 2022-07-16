 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We need incentive to plant more trees

The libs and conservatives finally agree! It’s too darn hot in College Station. So why is the city council dilly-dallying, spending thousands of dollars on planter boxes for Texas Avenue?

We need a shade tax rebate now to incentivize property owners to grow more trees.

Planting new trees can reduce the temperature of city blocks like in Bryan-College Station up to 5 degrees when they are fully grown, according to a 2021 study by a team at The Ohio State University.

New shade would not only reduce your own electric bill. Your neighbor’s shade also lowers total demand for energy and, thus, the price goes down, saving us (the taxpayers of the locally owned CS Utilities) money.

Why twiddle green thumbs on landscaping for University Drive when it won’t make a real difference?

I’m in it for the money. A city-wide shade rebate will cut our bills over time. Show me the green!

JAMES RYAN ANDERSON

College Station

