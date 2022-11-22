We need better candidates in 2024

How did we get ourselves into a position where we think Joe Biden or Donald Trump are the most likely candidates to be running in 2024?

These men are both over the hill in so many ways. They are not the best we have to serve the best interests of the United States of America.

I pray the Democrats and Republican come to their senses and find other good candidates and they have the intestinal fortitude to tell both of these men to go home and be quiet.

I could name more qualified candidates on both sides of the aisle but I would be accused of pushing an agenda. I have no agenda — I just don’t want to see unqualified individuals in the White House.

KELLY WAYNE GERLAND

Iola