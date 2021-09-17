 Skip to main content
We must study all of our history
We must study all of our history

Kudos to Blanche Brick (Eagle, Sept. 14). Our history should not be studied from a limited viewpoint or preferred social view.

Rather we should study all our history — including the good, the bad and the ugly — and hopefully learn from it.

WALTER GRIFFIN

Bryan

