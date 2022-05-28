We must come together for our future

For the sake of our children and the well-being of our republic, it is imperative that we insist that our leaders of different political perspectives engage in a thoughtful dialogue with one another on responsible gun ownership in America.

A Second Amendment to the Constitution — yes or no — position assures failure. Such a stance utterly fails to recognize the real possibility of defining and requiring responsible terms of ownership.

An even greater threat to the health of our American democracy is contempt for any kind of political compromise. Coming together to reach a new understanding on the terms of firearm ownership could be a powerful sign of our willingness to work together for the democratic future of the United States of America.

The time is now!

CHARKES F, HERMANN

College Station