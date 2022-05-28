 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

We must come together for our future

  • 0

For the sake of our children and the well-being of our republic, it is imperative that we insist that our leaders of different political perspectives engage in a thoughtful dialogue with one another on responsible gun ownership in America. 

A Second Amendment to the Constitution — yes or no — position assures failure. Such a stance utterly fails to recognize the real possibility of defining and requiring  responsible terms of ownership. 

An even greater threat to the health of our American democracy is contempt for any kind of political compromise. Coming together to reach a new understanding on the terms of firearm ownership could be a powerful sign of our willingness to work together for the democratic future of the United States of America.

The time is now!

CHARKES F, HERMANN

College Station

 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Governing style is open and honest

There are two parts to becoming an elected official. One is the election process, where the candidate can claim anything accurate or not to ge…

Experience, track record matter

The race for Brazos County commissioner, Pct. 2 has some significant issues to consider in determining who will serve Brazos County above all …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert