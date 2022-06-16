 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
We must be voters not inert observers

Measures to stop mass shootings can be seen as filters, each only partially effective. For example, hardening the schools is a filter that depends on the caution of every person who exits the school to see that the door shuts. behind them.

The red flag filter varies because mental health is hard to measure and folks are reluctant to put someone's name on the list.

Most shootings are done by people younger than 25, so the age limit filter of 18 years old clearly has failed repeatedly.

Since assault rifles with large magazines are the choices for most mass attacks, I favor limiting those sales to the military and police and land-owners with wild hog problems.

What do we do about thousands already in private hands? One thing we could do, short of repurchasing them, is to set security standards, and then check out how each gun is stored. Not easily done.

The grievous damage suffered in Uvalde, and across the U.S. demands that we take an "all of the above" approach. If we voters do not push, we become responsible for future shootings.

We must tell our elected officials what we want, hoping the leaders have the courage to increase security nationwide. There have been more than 14 mass shootings since Uvalde. They don't seem to be getting equal news coverage.

Let us be voters, not inert observers. 

JOYCE LOUIS

Bryan

