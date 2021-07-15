Andrew Brown Jr., Michael Brown, George Floyd, Eric Garner, Willie McCoy, Duante Wright, Rayshard Brooks, Daniel Prude, Stephon Clark, Philando Castile, Alton Sterling, Freddie Gray, Tamir Rice.

We know their names. These are but a few of the hundreds of unarmed Black men across the United States of America who have been unjustifiably shot and killed. In each case, defense attorneys, media reporters, and law enforcement departments consistently initiate the defense of involved officers by revealing the backgrounds (criminal in some cases) of the dead men in such ways that vilify them.

This strategy is used to imply that the “flaws in the character” of these dead Black men are the actual reasons for their violent deaths at the hands of police.

It seems that every effort is made to criminalize and dehumanize the dead victims and to make heroes of the uniformed murderers.