We can't wait to cut fossil fuels

The take-home emerging from the climate change conference CPOP27 is that fossil fuels cannot continue to power the future with no end in sight, even in the relative short term, given their long-term penchant for geopolitical and climate-related disruptions leading inexorably and ironically to refugees driven by the inequities of energy shortages, severe weather events and food insecurities worldwide.

Whatever fossil fuels have given us for better or worse, their harms are now exceeding their benefits, breaking the collective bank and requiring replacement by an ecologically rational plan to rebalance the world if it is to remain livable in human terms.

The Inflation Reduction Act supports several pathways to a clean energy economy; however, tucked inside the act are opportunities for such sleights-of-hand as industrial carbon capture technologies, that will make (and lose) money for the usual players in the short term, while robbing us of robust, root-cause, nature-based corrections for social and environmental instabilities as the fossil fuel industry embraces greenwashing to conceal business as usual.

And artificially sucking carbon dioxide out of the air (at great cost in energy and money) will not resolve particulate pollution from fossil fuel combustion — determined in a recent study to cause 8 million premature deaths globally, including 350,000 in the U.S., in 2018 alone.

The market has a remarkable ability to redefine itself rapidly in response to economic signals and is capable of efficiently transitioning toward clean energy sources such as wind, solar and hydrogen when the inertia, political props and subsidies tied to the fossil fuel industry are removed, and the market is allowed to operate within the bounds of smart, science-based guardrails.

Fossil fuels have been properly profiled by COP27 as previously shiny objects now losing luster as troubling transgressions of ecological economics are revealed.

RAYMOND TARPLEY

College Station