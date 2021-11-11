My wife, Ann, and I have lived in College Station for 36 years, and our neighbors behind us live in Bryan. I would like to make three points:

• We are two cities in one community, a fact that is not antiquated. For 30 years, when asked where I am from, I reply Bryan-College Station, Texas — The Center of the Universe.

• We should work together for the benefit of all residents of Brazos County, and try to live by the Rotary International 4 Way Test: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build good will and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?

• We all live in Aggieland, and Bryan, College Station and Brazos County all benefit from Texas A&M facilities located in both cities.

To slightly misquote Eldridge Cleaver: “If you are not a part of the solution, you are a part of the problem.”

JOHN ANDERSON

College Station