Several years ago, there was a citizens' inquiry into reducing the traffic speed on North Avenue between Texas Avenue and South College Avenue. City staff denied the request to install roundabouts, speed bumps and the narrowing of the street similar to those on Broadmoor on the grounds that it would impact the emergency vehicles with much longer response times as well as the benefit of slowing speeds through our neighborhood.

We have now been imposed with countless unneeded new concrete islands and the elimination of turning lanes along Texas Avenue which certainty greatly reduces the emergency speed time to the detriment of safety and life with the unintended consequence of increasing the speed on Texas Avenue to Bryan's downtown areas. Another unintended or unrealized consequence will be to divert traffic through neighborhoods turning those arterials into "freeways" if you wish.

Imagine a firetruck trying to make a U- turn on Texas Avenue or having to go way around farther to get to your house on fire. Regrettably, that also eventually would result in much higher home insurance policies.

In general, Texas Avenue has not been a traffic problem as to accidents and yet we now have been imposed with restricted travel inconveniencing both sides along Texas Avenue from University Drive all the way to Downtown, from businesses and all the numerous neighborhoods behind these businesses. Certainly not for safety sake but it seems to get to the city's downtown redevelopment areas much faster.

Certainly some in the Downtown areas will benefit greatly but at the great cost of daily inconvenience to so many but also in what one can only conclude in much lower market property values. I would think that the assessed valuation for property taxes will likewise need to reflect this situation imposed on all shareholders. It's time for all to speak up on that now.