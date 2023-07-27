How are humans to control AI?

AI could become our greatest blessing or greatest nightmare, like Jurassic Park.

AI potentially could evolve into a modern version of the Tower of Babel, man’s attempt “to make a name for themselves” (Genesis 4:11). Experts are realizing AI’s uncontainable and serious downsides and calling for a pause in policy making.

Why are we so eager to abrogate our highest and best thinking to electronic devices devoid of a conscience — the distinguishing attribute of humans in God’s creation?

Arthur C. Clark’s 1968 prophetic “2001: A Space Odyssey” depicted an on-board computer, “HAL 9000,” that acquired evil traits and began terminating human life aboard the spaceship. Only by unplugging the computer was the mission saved. While “unplugging” may be the only viable defense against AI, perhaps deciding when to plug in AI should be the most important.

Albert Einstein noted, “Computers are incredibly fast, accurate, and stupid. Human beings are incredibly slow, inaccurate, and brilliant. Together, they are powerful beyond imagination.”

Hopefully, the reason we’re creating this means of supplanting man’s thinking is for noble reasons and not merely “because we can.”

Societal ethics and mores have long struggled to keep pace with technological advances. Hard science (engineering, chemistry, and physics) advances have far outpaced those in soft sciences (psychology, sociology, political science). Hard science is bound by the God’s natural laws, whereas soft science relies more on interpretive behavior.

Interestingly, God said, “I will destroy the wisdom of the wise; the intelligence of the intelligent I will frustrate” (1 Corinthians 1:19). Surely, the most arduous tasks for AI will be blending the knowledge from the soft and hard sciences. Stephen Hawking warned, “The creation of powerful AI will be either the best, or the worst thing, ever to happen to humanity.”

Let’s hope he’s only half right.

Ramifications in enforcing boundaries

Ever since Texas was a Republic and then a state its boundaries between the adjacent states — Louisiana, Oklahoma and New Mexico, and the country of Mexico — have been in a state of flux.

Generally speaking, the boundary separating it from Louisiana is the west bank of the Sabine, while the south bank of the Red River separates it from Oklahoma. The north-south boundary separating it from New Mexico was supposed to follow the 103rd meridian but was mis-surveyed two to three miles west, giving Texas 942 square miles of what was supposed to be in New Mexico.

Again, generally speaking, unlike the Sabine River and Red River boundaries, the boundary between Texas and Mexico is the middle of the Rio Grande channel. So, technically speaking, once people cross the middle of the river they are in the United States. Apparently Gov. Greg Abbott has not taken this into consideration since his ill-conceived plan to place buoys in the Rio Grande can infringe on the territory of Mexico and violate international law if they drift across the middle of the channel, which is next to impossible to prevent in the current of the river.

Every one of these four boundary disputes has resulted in a litany of law suites over the decades and they still crop up to today. In every case it can be difficult to know which side of the boundary you are on. Knowing and abiding to the middle of the Rio Grande as the international boundary has a number of ramifications as to how laws, rules and regulations are enacted and enforced.

Just saying.

