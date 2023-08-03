We all must care about our environment

Politics says we’re divided, but I don’t think so. We mostly try to love our neighbors, even if we think they are wrong.

I’m hoping our mutual desire for the future of our children and grandchildren will override politics.

Nothing is consequence-free. All the heat and pollution we’re throwing into the atmosphere results in this weird weather of hot times hotter. To shrug this off as normal climate behavior dismisses our responsibility to clean the Earth, when, really, there is no downside to reducing pollution.

Technology got us into this situation, and we need to support behavior and technology to get us out, because leaving a legacy of healthy air and water is the best inheritance.

We are stewards of this Earth. I care about the environment, not because of politics, but because I’m a Christian.

KATHY JOHNSON

College Station