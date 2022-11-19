Ways to uphold our U.S. Constitution

"The Equal Rights Amendment is long dead" (Eagle, Nov. 16) It was passed by Congress in 1972 and sent to the states, needing 38 of them to ratify it within seven years.

It died for many good reasons, such as the deadline and Amendment 14 saying the same thing.

Congress threw logic and the Constitution out the window by illegally extending the deadline with a majority vote, not a 2/3 vote required by the Constitution. Then it illegally ignored the 30 states (out 35) that "referred" to the seven-year deadline in their ratification. And worse, Congress rejected five states that rescinded their ratification.

But is it dead? Congress could ignore the Constitution again and extend the deadline forever with an unconstitutional majority vote and arbitrarily say another three states ratified it.

Though the effort to pass the amendment has so far failed, it reminds me of Amendment 16 (income tax, 1919), that Congress unconstitutionally certified by ignoring changes a few states made to the amendment.

Congress can pass any unconstitutional law, if no one challenges it. And if someone or group does challenge it, the Supreme Court can uphold any unconstitutional law.

A solution for those who think their representatives should obey their oath and support the Constitution: Read the Constitution or its summary — the easy part.

The harder part goes against our nature: Do not vote for incumbents who do not support the Constitution.

CLYDE GARLAND

Bryan