Here it comes folks.

The initial wave of liberal thought being fed to your children: pronouns being dropped from school books. Yes, indeed. Guess what's next?

Be looking for those restroom doors losing the labels. And then of course, sports.

Changes are subtle. Liberals know it's the only way to push their agenda to society.

It's sad to see this happen to us. Our community is important.

GARY M. GAITHER

College Station