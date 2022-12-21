Waiting for the truth on 2020 election

Laura Washington in her column, “A cheap suit that’s not wearing well,” (Eagle, Dec. 14) calls Donald Trump a liar. She says that Trump’s famous lie is that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

She quotes his statement: “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution” and says it means Trump wants to terminate the Constitution.

I disagree with Washington. Trump says the massive fraud is the reason for the termination of articles in the Constitution.

She wrote that two days later Trump lied again “by denying he ever said it.” He didn’t deny he made the statement. He tried to make the point that his words had been twisted as to what he had said.

I agree with Trump. I believe that what he claims happened in 2020 amounts to massive fraud which terminated laws and constitutional articles. [Editor's note: There is no credible evidence that the 2020 election was corrupted]

There is a case, Brunson vs Adams, that the Supreme Court may hear, which asserts that those who voted to accept the Jan. 6 election results did not uphold their oaths to protect the U.S. Constitution from “enemies foreign and domestic” by refusing to investigate charges of election fraud made by more than 100 congressional members.

I believe a Great Reveal is coming that will prove the 2020 election was stolen. I look forward to the time Trump is once again proven to be right!

MARY SUE RIBARDO

Bryan