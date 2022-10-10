Vote no on vehicle registration fee

Whether government bureaucrats call it a fee, toll, levy, charge, liability, bond or good old fashion assessment, a tax is a tax.

Brazos County already is over-taxed and doesn’t need an extra $10 tax on our state vehicle stickers for a new bureaucracy with little to no voter oversight.

The chairman of the Regional Mobility Authority claimed on WTAW that trailers won’t be taxed and that “toll roads aren’t on the table at this point in time.” He failed to mention that according to the RMA’s website and Texas Department of Transportation code, both trailers and semitrailers will be taxed $10.

Plus his term is up in four months on February. When Austin bureaucrats will appoint a new RMA chairman, that could very easily put toll roads back on the table.

If Proposition B — authorizing the additional $10 vehicle registration fee — passes, taxpayers will be at the mercy of a nonprofit, non-taxpaying, non-government oversight committee with a yearly appointed chairman appointed in Austin. We will not control our tax dollars and we will have no say in higher fees or toll roads.

Let’s not forget with limited number of accesses on toll roads, some Brazos County family properties very well could be landlocked for 50 years or more.

Vote no on Proposition B.

“A tax by any other name, is still a tax”

ROY FLORES

Bryan