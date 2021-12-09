Vote for what is good for College Station

Dennis Maloney was on the College Station City Council for many of the 12.5 years that I was on the Bryan City Council. I followed him closely and interacted on many city issues.

We all want leaders that do the homework, listen, understand issues and take action — who will stand for us and not be influenced by the powerful.

Dennis Maloney is one of those people who stands for those he represents. Dennis listens to residents' positions and advocates for the implementation.

Dennis does not back down even in the face of tremendous resistance from those in power or however they may attack him personally.

Anyone can see from the progress that College Station has made that Dennis Maloney‘s ideas ability and commitment to the city has helped it tremendously in the smart organized and beneficial growth for College Station residents.