Vast experience for judge position

It is my pleasure to endorse Mark Maltsberger for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2 judge and ask the residents of Brazos County to trust him with their vote.

I first met Mark when I was the court coordinator for the Grimes County Court. He was an attorney whom I could count on to show up and advocate for his clients. So when the opportunity to join his law firm as a paralegal arose, I did not hesitate because I knew he was the kind of person who cares about people.

Over the past 14 years as his paralegal, I have witnessed him litigate for his clients as a professional, but also as a source for change to their present circumstances. It is so rewarding to have a client come back and say, “Thank you for helping me to get my life back” or see a child who Mark was their voice in a CPS case excel.

With Mark’s vast experience in criminal, probate, guardianship, family matters, and civil litigation along with his extensive understanding of those with mental illness and/or developmental disabilities he would be an exceptional asset working for the residents of Brazos County.

Once again, I ask that you trust him with your vote.

PATRICIA FULTZ

Bedias