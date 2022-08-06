Vanessa Garza leaves a better College Station

Fourteen and one-half years ago, Venessa Garza arrived in College Station to take over the city’s Greenway, Bicycle and Pedestrian program.

At the time, the program was floundering, having languished unattended in various city departments before being placed in Planning & Development Services. To say that Venessa reinvigorated the city’s efforts with bicycle, pedestrian and greenways planning and development is an understatement and she often did so against some pretty strong headwinds.

During her tenure with the city, the Bicycle, Pedestrian and Greenways Advisory Board was formed creating the permanent opportunity for engagement by College Station residents in shaping the future of the city’s efforts at promoting alternative transportation and protecting key greenway corridors.

Under Venessa’s leadership, a new Master Plan was developed and adopted (since updated) and serious attention was given to biking and walking in the community. Through these efforts, there are today 33 miles of bike lanes, 59 miles of bike routes, 130 miles of sidewalks, eight miles of multi-use paths in place with another four miles of bike lanes, seven miles of sidewalks, and six miles of multi-use paths funded.

The most notable accomplishment of Venessa’s tenure is no doubt the planning and construction of the Lick Creek Greenway Trail, a 3-mile paved multi-use path connecting neighborhoods, parks, a nature center and employment centers while protecting a key environmental corridor.

College Station is one of only three communities in Texas to receive a bike friendly designation from the League of American Bicyclists and is consistently ranked as one of the top cities in Texas for having the highest number of bicycling commuters.

Venessa is moving on to take her skills to an even larger stage in San Antonio. She does so leaving behind a trail of success and a great foundation upon which the city of College Station can continue to build upon.

City Manager BOB COWELL

Roanoke, Virginia