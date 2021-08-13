Vaccine won't turn you into a zombie

There is a rumor going around that the movie "I Am Legend" is prophetic. The main character, Dr. Robert Neville (the historical spelling of my family name) played by Will Smith, was the only person that was immune to the zombiism caused by a vaccine.

Well, I took the shots, both of them, six months ago, and I am here to tell you it is true! I am immune. I did not turn into a zombie.

For those of you who want a drop of my blood as an antidote, sorry I will need it all to teach zombie students engineering electromagnetics in the fall. Actually, they don't start out that way, but as you can guess from the title of my class, my lectures have that effect on some of them.

In truth, I think the movie got it backward. Everyone I know who got the shots seems fine. And then I have seen a few who have COVID. God bless them.

DR. ROBERT NEVELS

Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Texas A&M University