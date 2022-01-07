Vaccine reliance will continue to fail

Odd how silent the media can be when more than 400,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 since Joe Biden was sworn in, with more than 1,000 deaths a day adding to the toll.

Biden and his “experts” are a one trick pony with only one solution: vaccines. This will fail.

Any plan to defeat COVID-19 must be comprehensive and include as a minimum:

• Prevention and early treatment therapeutics.

• Common-sense deployment of vaccines for those most in need.

• Testing for, and recognition of the role of natural immunity.

• Allowing doctors to treat patients with what they believe works best, without threat or fear of losing their jobs.