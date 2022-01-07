Vaccine reliance will continue to fail

Odd how silent the media can be when more than 400,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 since Joe Biden was sworn in, with more than 1,000 deaths a day adding to the toll.
Biden and his “experts” are a one trick pony with only one solution: vaccines. This will fail.
Any plan to defeat COVID-19 must be comprehensive and include as a minimum:
• Prevention and early treatment therapeutics.
• Common-sense deployment of vaccines for those most in need.
• Testing for, and recognition of the role of natural immunity.
• Allowing doctors to treat patients with what they believe works best, without threat or fear of losing their jobs.
In addition, we must deploy properly designed testing protocols that are not susceptible to fraud and demand integrity in reporting case numbers, hospitalizations and mortalities. The current “one size fits all” reliance on vaccines will continue to fail and struggle unless we make immediate changes.