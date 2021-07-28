Vaccine is way out of the pandemic

As a local physician, after hearing the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines — and after intubating my third young person in the past week with severe COVID — I have a simple plea:

Please get vaccinated.

Prior to last week, I hadn't intubated any COVID patients in over four months. Nobody.

And it's not like these were high-risk individuals — they weren't. They were essentially young and healthy.

And none of them were vaccinated.

So disheartening. So preventable.

And now, the CDC wants to bring back more masking. More restrictions. And inevitably more politics.

We're heading in the wrong direction.

Please get vaccinated.

Time to get the politics out of it.

Once you are vaccinated, the risk of this pandemic is essentially over for you.

Once vaccinated, your risk of dying from COVID is 1 in 189,000 (per recent CDC data).