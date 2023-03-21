I want to give the College Station Police Department a great big thank you. I witnessed a College Station officer of blocking the left turn lane at the corner of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Longmire Drive the other day. He was having a discussion with a person who was standing on the raised curb at that intersection.

I know it is not against the law to ask for money in College Station without a permit, however it poses a very dangerous situation for all concerned. I strongly suggest that something be done to prohibit this.

I know that folks fall on hard times and I want to take this opportunity to encourage the use of the wonderful support systems that are in place throughout our community. Twin City Mission is at the top of my list, providing food, shelter, clothing, counseling and numerous other needs.

Please help keep our community safe by managing the manageable, using the facilities we have available to help all people.

Please give a big thank you to Twin City Mission as well.

PATRICIA PRICE

College Station