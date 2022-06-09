Us is them unless it now is a woke we

I never would have imagined that in my "golden years" I would be concerned with what pronouns to use so as not to disrespect someone.

I definitely have a hard time using the word "they" when speaking to one person. Because we all have male as well as female characteristics the word they is preferred by the woke police.

What is the definition of woke? It's not easy to define but the internet says "to be woke is to be aware of racial and gender discrimination in society."

Vocabulary as well as how past history is presented must be changed. There are no excuses for not being aware of our new vocabulary.

When it comes to vocabulary, the most interesting example of woke-speak is how to refer to a pregnant woman. Say "pregnant people" or "the person who carries a baby". Got it? There are no more pregnant women.

Woke adherents don't like the word "man" in any way. Recently I was in California's Balboa Park and there is a museum there that used to be called "The Museum of Man." Now it is called "the Museum of Us."

The words mailman, fireman, mankind and dozens of other words must be changed to include both genders.

It is surprising to me that pronouns can cause division in American society. In an era of school shootings, looting sprees and political unrest, we have enough to worry about. Can't we all get along?

Our actions should be the main reason for harmony, not revisions of everyday vocabulary.

JOAN HOLTZAPPLE

Bryan