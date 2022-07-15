US government shouldn't help Griner

I’m sorry Brittney Griner has found herself in a pickle in Russia, but it is of her own making.

She willfully broke the law and got caught. The Russian government is not impressed with her star status and, frankly, neither am I.

As a young man in the mid-’70s in the U.S. Navy, I traveled to numerous countries and was subject to each country’s laws, some of which carried the death penalty for possession of the tiniest amounts of drugs.

If our government is stupid enough to try and intercede on her behalf and even possibly to try to negotiate her release, then the same government should be prepared to open up our prison doors and release all drug offenders and pardon all previous drug offenses.

It would only be right.

CLAY GRENWELGE

Bryan